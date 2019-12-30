Morning Brief: Sigora Solar on the Virginia Clean Economy Act, Solar Frontier Americas has a financed project

Sigora Solar’s statement on Virginia Clean Economy Act: “This bill will exponentially grow the rooftop solar market in Virginia, spurring job and economic growth. […] The Virginia Clean Economy Act will help Sigora Solar meet our commitments to our customers, partners and the communities we serve, from individual residents to large municipal districts. The bill’s expansive distributed generation solar and energy efficiency provisions…will ensure all Virginians, regardless of income or community, can afford and will have access to clean energy. The Virginia Clean Economy Act is a game-changer for Virginia’s solar industry and economy.” Source: Sigora Solar

Solar Frontier Americas finances a project: Solar Frontier Americas has closed on debt financing for its 210 MWp Mustang Two solar project in Kings County, California. The company will also own and operate the project, which is expected to begin delivering power in 2020. Lenders for the approximately $176 million construction-to-term facility are KeyBank and Mizuho Bank. Source: Solar Frontier Americas

Global Solar is laying off 97 workers: “Global Solar Energy, a Tucson maker of thin-film photovoltaic panels, will lay off 97 workers as its Chinese parent company is reportedly shutting down most of its operations in the U.S., according to a notice filed with the state. In a federally required 60-day notice of mass layoffs reported to the Arizona Department of Economic Security, Global Solar said it was indefinitely extending what began as a two-week furlough of 97 workers announced in October.” Source: Tucson.com

PG&E pays again: “Consistent with the terms of its power purchase agreement with PG&E, Topaz Solar Farms today received full contract payment for its November 2019 energy deliveries to PG&E. While monitoring PG&E’s financial situation, Topaz continues to perform its obligations under the parties’ power purchase agreement.” Source: Topaz Solar Farms

El Paso chooses 100 MW Hecate project: The 100 MW Santa Teresa solar project, proposed by Hecate Energy as a part of El Paso Electric Company’s (EPE) 350 MW solar and storage Request for Proposals has been chosen by EPE. If approved, the project is expected to be completed in 2022 in Santa Teresa, New Mexico. In addition, Hecate and EPE have entered into a contract for the output power of the plant. Source: Hecate Energy