The curious case of the solar sausage, Sunrun CEO recieves national acclaim: pvMB 12/12/19

Sunrun CEO recieves national acclaim – Lynn Jurich, CEO of Sunrun, has been recognized by Comparably as on of the top-15 CEOs in the nation in 2019. Jurich also holds the distictions of being the only female CEO on that top-15 list, as well as being the only energy CEO represented. Well done Lynn! Source: Sunrun

Nation’s 11th-largest school district goes solar: Fairfax County, Virginia has awarded contracts for solar power purchase agreements (PPAs), with plans for 113 solar installations on rooftops and as carports. Sigora Solar won the rooftop contract and will sell the county solar electricity at a fixed price of 6.9 cents per kWh, while Sun Tribe Solar won the carport contract at a fixed price of 11 cents per kWh, according to a notice of award from the county’s Department of Procurement & Material Management. The contracts “could potentially yield over $60 million in electricity cost avoidance” said a press release. The duration of the PPA contracts was not disclosed. Fairfax County is home of the nation’s 11th-largest school district; most county buildings are schools.

Pegasus expands holdings – “Pegasus Group Holdings, the largest renewable energy data center in the United States, today announced that it is expanding its operations. The company, who already owns and operates a 717 acre, 340 Megawatt solar powered data facility known as The Hive, has just purchased an additional 770 acre parcel in Mohave County, AZ, code name “Firefly.” It is unclear as of yet how much, if any, solar the company plans to develop on this land. Source: Pegasus Group Holdings

The curious case of the solar sausage – Hormel Foods has officially completed the solar installation at the Hormel Foods Swiss American Sausage Company facility, which produces a variety of pepperoni and salami (which cats can have a little bit of as a treat) in Lathrop, California. The 2,000 solar modules generate 1.2 kWh annually and the entire installation supports the company’s goal of becoming powered by nearly 50% renewable energy by 2020. Source: Hormel Foods

Solar-Estimate.org releases panel layout tool and solar calculator – Solar-Estimate.org, a SolarReviews company, has released a first-of-its-kind online solar estimator. The online estimator then does several things automatically:

Confirms the local utility company, including the electric rates and tariff structures

Determines the average electric usage of the home in kWh

Looks up time-of-day and seasonal electric usage patterns for the area, backed by data from the Energy Information Administration (EIA)

Utilizes local solar production data from the National Renewable Energy Laboratories, along with the slope and angle of the consumer’s roof to find out how many solar panels will be needed to offset that level of usage

While Solar-Estimate.org’s solar panel calculator has a history of providing solar savings data for consumers, the recently-added software offers features that no other tool has been able to before. Source: Solar-Estimate.org