SunCast Episode 202: 202: Engineering a startup while in grad school, Mikhail Gofman of Green Think Energy

By Nico Johnson

Today’s Entrepreneur is a young gun but is no stranger to hustle and has proven his grit and worth in the startup world. Mikhail Gofman started Green Think Energy, a solar design firm, from his graduate school dorm room while pursuing a Masters in Mechanical Engineering. Today his company is doing thousands of designs per month and these savvy Millenials are here to teach us about the value of hard work, starting early and taking risks to get ahead!

Mikhail and I get into the company’s humble beginnings, how they’ve 100% bootstrapped the venture to date and the future of engineering automation. This is one up-and-comer’s story you won’t want to miss!

