Ralph Lauren joins RE100, a solar Six Flags: pvMB 12/3/19

Ralph Lauren joins RE100 – The company that keeps you decked-out in horsepower will now be renewably powered. Ralph Lauren has committed to power all of its globally owned and operated offices, distribution centers and stores with 100% renewable electricity by 2025 and join RE100. “The Company will pursue a combination of virtual power purchase agreements (VPPAs) in North America as well as assess a select number of U.S. sites for onsite solar power installations. For the remaining electricity use, the Company will purchase Green Power Products, including Renewable Energy Certificates (RECs), Guarantees of Origin (GoOs) and International Renewable Energy Credits (I-RECs).” Source: Ralph Lauren

Six Flags Discovery Kingdom goes solar – Six Flags Discovery Kingdom, in partnership with sPower and Borrego Solar Systems, made the official switch to solar power at a special event to kick off the park’s 12th annual Holiday in the Park, the first to be powered by renewable energy. Moving forward, 80% of the park’s energy usage will be powered by one of the largest solar carport installations in the country. Key facts about the solar installation include:

7.5 megawatt solar carport built over the main guest parking lot;

Producing 11.9 million kilowatt hours of energy annually;

Will offset 8,400 tons of carbon dioxide equivalents each year, which is the same as taking 1,800 cars off the road;

The park will be able to offset 80% of its energy usage with solar power;

Over 360 individuals were employed in association with the construction of the project;

Six Flags Discovery Kingdom is the first theme park on the West Coast powered by solar energy; and

The park will be home to one of the largest solar carport installations in the country.

Source: Six Flags Discovery Kingdom

AOC tweets against solar EPC that fires all install workers right after unionization – In case the first article from our new team member, Eric Wesoff, didn’t fill your daily dose of immoral and illegal firings, heres this:

Many have told me they think the pro-justice & worker provisions in the Green New Deal are “unnecessary.” Yet this example is why a just transition is vital. Without it, oil barons turn into energy barons, & workers are hurt all the same. Bright Power must be held accountable. https://t.co/HmP3IOAyzF — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) November 22, 2019

Residential solar company stiffs customers – Altaray Solar is in hot water with former customers who claim that the company installed solar panels and did nothing else. Claims are that the panels have generated 0 energy and phone complaints to the company go unanswered or fall into an endless hold and transfer loop. Furthermore, some customers have claimed that the company never got the required permits for their installation. What a useless load of frauds who just so happen to have an F rating from the Better Business Bureau. Source: Fox 6

POWERHOME Solar wins big in Biz Awards – POWERHOME Solar was named a multi-award winner in the 2019 Best in Biz Awards. POWERHOME received a gold award for Company of the Year – Northeast U.S., silver awards for Fastest-Growing Company of the Year and Finance Department of the Year, and a bronze in Customer Service Executive of the Year (Joe Caban). The company also received third place overall in the Most Awarded Companies list. Each year, winners in the Best in Biz Awards are determined based on scoring from independent judging panels assembled from some of the most respected newspapers, TV and radio outlets, and business, consumer, technology and trade publications in North America. The 2019 judging panel included writers from Accounting Today, AdWeek, The Associated Press, Barron’s, Consumer Affairs, eWeek, Healthcare Innovation News, Inc., Investment Advisor Magazine, USA Today, Wired and others. POWERHOME reached $100 million in annual revenue for the first time in 2018, just four years after opening its doors, proving that consumer appetite for solar energy is strong. Source: POWERHOME Solar

