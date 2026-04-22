Fronius expands residential solar backup power with Essential Backup Load Unit

The Fronius Essential Backup Load Unit, available in the United States starting April 30, 2026, serves as a microgrid interconnect device for residential solar and storage systems.

The new hardware, also known as the Fronius EBLU, is designed to work as a companion to the Fronius GEN24 Plus hybrid inverter to maintain power for essential appliances during grid outages.

The unit was developed in North America and manufactured in Europe. During a power failure, the device automatically disconnects the home from the utility grid to safely power backup circuits from the energy storage system.

The Fronius EBLU is designed for 50 A of grid passthrough and provides a 50 A continuous output. Rather than attempting to power an entire home with short bursts of energy, the unit is designed to provide a steady supply to critical loads such as refrigeration, lighting, and well pumps. The targeted approach helps homeowners avoid the significant costs and planning associated with whole home backup systems.

Integration with the Solar.web platform allows users to monitor their battery state of charge and track energy consumption in real time. Homeowners can also use the software to pre charge their batteries in anticipation of severe weather events.

The system requires one Fronius GEN24 Plus hybrid inverter and a compatible high voltage battery system to function. For users with a standard Fronius GEN24 inverter, the hardware can be upgraded to the Plus version through the UP.storage online software activation.