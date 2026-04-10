Federal permitting creates roadblocks for 11 GW of clean energy, report finds

While U.S. electricity demand grows at its fastest rate in recent history, driven by data centers, electrification, and domestic manufacturing, the federal permitting process has become a major bottleneck for the new supply needed to meet it.

A market analysis from Crux, a clean energy capital platform, found that federal permitting issues materially impacted at least 11 GW of projects over the last 12 months.

The report surveyed 50 renewable energy developers and found that 94% of projects that were delayed or abandoned in the last year cited federal permitting as a contributing factor.

Every respondent reported that some amount of their capacity was affected by federal permitting in the last 12 months. Across just the 50 developers surveyed, 11 GW of projects were materially impacted. This follows a year where industry leaders urged Congress to reform what they described as a “nearly complete moratorium” on federal solar projects.

More than 80% of respondents said they are now intentionally siting projects to avoid triggering a federal nexus, such as the National Environmental Policy Act (NEPA). This shift often moves projects away from the best solar resources just to bypass federal bureaucracy. It complicates the industry’s search for land-efficient solar expansion and adds to the “soft costs” that already make up a majority of installation expenses.

All of the surveyed developers who submitted projects to federal review reported higher costs. Most saw a 6% to 10% increase in total project costs. For a 100 MW solar project, this translates to $10 million to $18 million in extra development expenses and up to 5% higher energy bills for customers.

In the past year, 94% of respondents reported median project delays of three months or more. The most common delay lasted six months or longer, with 8% of projects facing setbacks that lasted multiple years.

When asked for the one change they want most, 72% of developers chose “more predictable outcomes” over simplified timelines or more agency staffing.

The Crux report notes that federal permitting extends well beyond projects on federal lands. A federal review is triggered by impacts to species, wetlands, or the use of federal financing. This broad reach means even projects on private land can be caught in the same bottlenecks that have stalled gigawatts of capacity on public acreage.

While the Bureau of Land Management advanced the 700 MW Libra Solar project in Nevada after a five-month freeze, developers remain wary. The Crux data suggests that while capital is ready to move, the core issue remains a lack of consistency in how federal agencies weigh environmental impacts against the need for new energy.

“Investors are ready to act, but capital markets need confidence that these projects will reach commercial operation on a predictable timeline,” said Hasan Nazar, head of policy at Crux. Without reform, the report concludes that the process will continue to drive up costs for American households at a moment when the country can least afford them.