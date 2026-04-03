FlexGen moves to expand offerings with acquisition of Clean Energy Services

FlexGen has announced its acquisition of Clean Energy Services (CES), a move the company says will enable it to deliver projects more quickly and expand its offerings as it serves a growing customer base of over 25 GWh in storage assets.

A statement from the company indicated CES will continue to operate in much the same way as it has as it operates as a subsidiary of the parent company. Existing CES customers will have the opportunity to leverage FlexGen’s HybridOS® energy management system.

The acquisition announcement touted CES’s national footprint, expertise across major OEM platforms, and its history of having commissioned more than 15 GWh of battery storage systems.

“The addition of CES strengthens our service platform and reinforces our leadership in energy storage technology.” said Kelcy Pegler, CEO of FlexGen in a statement.

Pegler also noted that the addition of CES’s lifecycle services offerings — which include pre-commissioning, system integration, long-term operations and maintenance — would position FlexGen “to deploy faster, operate better, and deliver sustained value for our customers.”

FlexGen and CES have a history of providing complementary services to their customers, with the former company operating its energy management software on behalf of over 200 existing systems, and the latter providing long-term operations and maintenance services to the owners of more than 1 GW of solar and 4.5 GWh of battery assets.

“CES has achieved a market leadership position in battery storage services by focusing on reliable speed of service delivery and optimizing asset performance,” said Ahmad Atwan, CEO of CES. “FlexGen and CES have been strong partners for years, and this transaction enables us to deliver more robust solutions across a complementary set of customers and markets.”

The companies plan to maintain their respective remote operations centers in Durham, North Carolina, and Houston, Texas as they work to serve utilities, independent power producers and data centers.

The CES news follows FlexGen’s 2025 acquisition of software and hardware assets from energy storage integrator Powin, which had declared bankruptcy earlier in the year. FlexGen and CES had both been named creditors in the bankruptcy proceeding.

More information on changes that will follow the acquisition is available from FlexGen.