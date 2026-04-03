Maine becomes third state to pass plug-in solar legislation

With the state Senate’s passage of LD 1730 on April 2, 2026, Maine became the third state in the U.S. to pass legislation allowing citizens to use small plug-in solar devices to offset some of their electricity usage — joining Utah, which passed the nation’s first bill in 2025, and Virginia, which acted earlier this year.
Like the previous bills, Maine’s law would allow any retail electricity customer to install and use a single plug-in photovoltaic or battery system up to 1,200 watts.
The devices may be connected to standard outlets as long as they comply with certain National Electrical Code and UL safety standards.
Notably, the Maine bill is the first to specifically mention the new standards being developed under the UL 3700 outline of investigation, but it would also allow devices certified to comparable standards from other testing laboratories, or that meet the requirements of the National Electrical Code (NEC).
The bill also prohibits utility companies from requiring interconnection agreements or fees to be paid by customers that use these devices.
However, unlike the bills in Virginia and Utah, LD 1730 would create two classes of plug-in solar and battery systems defined by their output wattage.
Owners of systems with power output greater than 420 watts would be required to have the devices installed by a licensed electrician, and required to notify their utility company of their use of the device within 30 days of installation.
DIY installations of systems with 420 watts or less of power output would be allowed, with no requirement to notify the utility.
Absent from the Maine bill are the kinds of tenant protections that made the Virginia bill unique. The law does have a section regarding a tenant’s use of an eligible device, but it is limited to a requirement that the tenant ensures the system does not compromise the rental property or violate safety codes, and will reverse any changes they make to the structure when removing the device.
While Maine has a “solar rights” law on the books, the current statute only protects the rights of Maine renters to use “solar clothes-drying devices.” As written, the existing solar rights law allows restrictions on solar devices for a number of reasons, including “on residential property in common ownership with 3rd parties or common elements of a condominium.”
The bill, entitled “An Act to Make Small Plug-in Solar Generation Devices Accessible for All Maine Residents to Address the Energy Affordability Crisis,” will now head to the desk of governor Janet Mills, who will have 10 days to veto or sign it into law.
Support from Maine residents
In a joint statement, representatives of A Climate to Thrive (ACTT), Maine Climate Action Now (MCAN), Natural Resources Council of Maine (NRCM) celebrated the bill’s passage and expressed gratitude to bill sponsor Senator Nicole Grohoski and Representative Gary Friedmann, who testified in favor of the bill as it passed through the legislature’s Joint Standing Committee on Energy, Technology and Utilities.
“We are excited to see ratepayers empowered to take control of their electricity costs in the face of the current affordability crisis exacerbated by utilities’ high profit margins,” said MCAN director Amy Eshoo. In comments to pv magazine USA, Eshoo expressed confidence that Governor Mills will sign the bill.
Rebecca Schultz, senior advocate for climate & clean energy at the NRCM said, “As Mainers, we value self-reliance, and plug-in solar is one practical way we can help put affordable energy directly in the hands of more people across the state, allowing everyone from renters to lower-income households a simple way to take advantage of the cheapest energy on the planet.”
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1 comment
This bill is a meaningful step toward making small plug‑in solar more accessible, but the description of using a “standard outlet” needs a bit more technical clarity. Once UL 3700 is required, these systems can’t simply plug into any existing household receptacle. UL 3700 defines a dedicated, safety‑certified interconnection point with specific wiring and circuit requirements. Even for systems at or below 420 W, a licensed electrician would still be needed to install that dedicated circuit so the device can meet the UL 3700 conditions. The legislation is still a positive development, but the practical installation requirements are more involved than the phrase “standard outlet” suggests.
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