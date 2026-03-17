Canadian Solar subsidiary inks 2.5 GWh BESS deal for U.S. data center support

From ESS News

Canadian Solar subsidiary E-storage has scooped a supply agreement for a 500 MW/2,493 MWh BESS project with a major US utility. The utility has not been disclosed, but the project is expected to support data center grid infrastructure, according to Canadian Solar’s announcement.

E-storage is expected to supply approximately 500 of its SolBank 3.0 containers to the undisclosed utility as part of the deal. The BESS system will be manufactured by Canadian Solar through its “global manufacturing network” according to a press release from the manufacturer. Shipments are expected to start in March 2027 and be completed by July 2027.

Colin Parker, president of Canadian Solar and E-storage said the company was “honored to support the grid” as rapid data center growth drives power needs. “With our SolBank platform and proven delivery capabilities, we are well-positioned to provide dependable, on-time solutions that help utilities and developers keep pace with this new phase of power system growth,” Parker said.

The new supply deal quickly follows E-storage and clean energy developer Sunraycer announcing agreements in February for the supply and long-term servicing of two standalone BESS projects totaling 503 MWh capacity in Franklin County, Texas. Construction on the first of the two projects is expected to begin in the third quarter of 2026.

ESS News has approached Canadian Solar and E-storage for confirmation of the utility in its latest deal.