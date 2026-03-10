NeoVolta introduces residential ESS with grid-forming capabilities

NeoVolta has introduced the NVWave residential energy storage system (ESS) that operates as a grid-forming platform. The all-in-one NVWave features a 2.4 kW – 9.6 kW inverter, as well as lithium iron phosphate (LiFePO4) batteries with a 3.45 kWh – 55.2 kWh capacity. During normal operation, the system integrates distributed energy resources (DERs) such as solar, generators, EV charging, and future electrification loads into one unified architecture.

During outages, NVWave intentionally islands and establishes its own voltage and frequency, effectively becoming the grid for the home while maintaining stable power delivery. NeoVolta says integrated load management distinguishes NVWave from traditional ESS solutions. Built-in prioritization and load shedding allow the system to intelligently allocate power during outages, maximizing backup runtime and enabling smaller systems to deliver meaningful resilience.

NeoVolta says the system introduces a new category of “Residential Microgrid-Ready” energy storage systems designed to orchestrate the entire home energy ecosystem rather than manage a single asset. Instead of simply storing energy, NVWave actively manages and coordinates power flow across the home. The system has black start capabilities and includes a battery management system (BMS) with cell-level balancing.

Scalability and flexibility

NVWave’s architecture supports incremental expansion without requiring system redesign. Installers can add battery capacity, increase inverter capability, or integrate additional DERs such as generators or EV infrastructure as homeowner needs evolve. The manufacturer says this future-ready design enables installers to position the initial installation as a long-term platform rather than a fixed configuration, opening the door for expansion opportunities over time.

NVWave also provides flexibility at the roof level. Installers can maintain their preferred solar workflows through AC integration, avoiding ecosystem lock-in or retraining requirements for crews. By allowing existing PV systems to remain in place, the platform preserves installation efficiency and simplifies system upgrades, making it attractive for both retrofit and new construction projects.

A patented modular design enables a customizable configuration. A single cabinet offers energy storage from 3.45 kWh to 13.8 kWh, while up to two extension cabinets can be added to scale up to 55.2 kWh of energy storage. A homeowner can monitor and program the system via an iOS or Android app on their smartphone.

Ease of installation and O&M

Field-replaceable modules allow installers to complete most service duties in a single visit without major rewiring or full inverter replacement. This approach reduces labor exposure, minimizes downtime for homeowners, and helps protect installer margins by limiting repeat truck rolls and warranty complexity.

According to NeoVolta, the NVWave platform is designed to preserve installation speed, reduce service complexity, and provide a scalable foundation capable of adapting to the evolving demands of modern electrified homes.