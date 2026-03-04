Arevon’s 430 MW Kelso Solar project begins commercial operation in Missouri

Arevon Energy has achieved commercial operation at its Kelso Solar project, a 430 MW utility-scale facility in Scott County, Missouri. The two-phase project represents a major milestone for the state’s energy landscape, increasing the state’s total solar capacity by about 25% in a single deployment.

The facility utilizes more than 1.1 million First Solar thin-film modules. The cadmium telluride (CdTe) panels are produced in Ohio, allowing the project to qualify for domestic content incentives under the Inflation Reduction Act (IRA).

The modules are mounted on single-axis trackers from Nextracker, with power conversion handled by 91 SMA inverters.

“Kelso Solar marks Arevon’s entrance into Missouri and, when operational, will boost the state’s installed solar capacity by almost 50%,” said Kevin Smith, chief executive officer at Arevon. “This project furthers Arevon’s growing presence in the Midwest, which is a priority market for our development activities.”

The project was supported by a $509 million financing package closed in March 2025. The capital stack included a $245 million bridge loan, a $172 million construction loan, and $92 million in credit support. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (CIBC) served as the administrative agent and bookrunner, with a lender group including Commerzbank, Lloyds Bank, and National Bank of Canada.

In late 2025, Arevon further de-risked the asset by securing a $250 million tax equity commitment from Wells Fargo.

The clean energy generated by Kelso Solar is tied to two long-term Environmental Attributes Purchase Agreements (EAPA) with Meta, supporting the tech giant’s regional operations with carbon-free power.

Beyond its contribution to the MISO grid, Kelso Solar provided a substantial boost to the local economy in Scott County. During peak construction, the project employed more than 450 workers, primarily sourced from local labor. Over its 35-year lifespan, the facility is estimated to contribute more than $34 million in tax revenue to local governments, supporting schools and infrastructure in the Benton area.

Missouri is currently on an aggressive growth trajectory. According to SEIA forecasts, the state is expected to add 5.4 GW of solar over the next five years.