A winter survival checklist for residential solar and storage

Otovo, a Houston-based home energy provider, has released a comprehensive technical checklist designed to prevent “stranded performance” as homeowners face the dual threats of heavy snow loads and increased grid volatility.

“Winter is the ultimate stress test for the energy transition,” says John Berger, CEO of Otovo.

By leveraging its AI-driven Endurance platform, Otovo is attempting to institutionalize “proactive maintenance,” shifting from the reactive “break-fix” culture that has historically left solar customers in the cold during extreme weather events like the 2021 Texas freeze.

Solar panel systems

Before Winter:

Visually inspect panels from the ground for cracks, dirt, debris, or visible damage, as this can reduce system performance. If any issues are noticed, a qualified solar service like Otovo can clean your panels or repair/replace any damaged panels

Make sure no tree branches are hanging over the panels

Confirm your monitoring app is working and you can log in

Check that inverter vents are clear of leaves and debris

Understand how your solar systems perform in winter conditions

During Winter:

Allow snow to melt naturally whenever possible

If clearing snow, use a soft snow rake designed for solar (never metal tools)

Never climb onto the roof unless professionally trained

Keep snow cleared from around ground-mounted systems

Check your app occasionally to confirm the system is producing power

Regularly monitor system performance using solar monitoring solutions to track energy production and consumption in real-time

Inspect insulation and wiring to prevent heat loss and protect systems from extreme weather such as heavy snowfall or strong winds

Inspect outdoor electrical wiring and connections after strong winds and heavy snowfall, as wind and ice/snow buildup may loosen cables from their fixings or damage electrical connections, potentially creating electrical safety concerns

Check panel mounting and fixation, including anchor points and supporting structures, after extreme wind events to ensure structural safety and make adjustments if necessary

If you notice a sudden drop to zero production on a sunny day or visible damage after heavy snow or wind, contact a qualified solar service.

Post-Winter:

Schedule a post-winter inspection for panel microcracks if panels have been exposed to very heavy loads from snow or ice, as this could affect performance during the summer months

Battery storage systems

Before Winter:

Increase backup reserve setting (recommended: 40-60% before storms)

Confirm battery monitoring app is working

Make sure any vents are unobstructed

Ensure the battery area is dry and free of clutter

Check inverters and batteries to ensure reliable performance, as inadequate battery performance can become an issue in colder temperatures

Manage battery charging and discharging properly during periods with limited sunlight or when snow blocks energy production for several weeks, as extended periods of full discharge can significantly reduce battery lifespan

During Winter:

Keep indoor installation areas within normal room temperature

For outdoor units, ensure snow is cleared around the enclosure

Check for system alerts after storms

Avoid shutting down the battery unless instructed

Optimize energy storage for winter power demands

Maintain system efficiency throughout cold weather

Ensure energy security during potential grid disruptions

I f you notice error notifications, unusual noises, or warning lights, contact a qualified solar service.

Backup generators

Before Winter:

Confirm fuel supply is sufficient (propane, natural gas, or diesel)

If diesel, confirm winter-grade fuel or anti-gel treatment

Ensure generator battery is healthy

Check that air intake and exhaust areas are clear

Have a qualified professional perform manufacturer recommended generator maintenance

During Winter:

Keep snow cleared around the generator

Make sure vents are not blocked by snow or ice

Do not cover the generator while operating

Listen for normal operation during automatic test cycles After heavy storms, check for visible damage and confirm the generator starts automatically during outages. Contact qualified generator service if it fails to start.

Otovo is a “personal concierge” for home energy operations. The company manages solar, storage, and other home energy assets through an AI platform called Endurance.