Missouri declares war on solar

Missouri State Senator Cindy O’Laughlin (R-18) introduced Senate Bill 849 (SB 849), which would halt all ongoing and new utility-scale solar construction in the state until environmental rules governing construction, placement, and operation are established.

The bill imposes an immediate moratorium on “new and current” solar projects statewide. It states:

The act provides that there shall be a moratorium on the construction of new and current solar projects in the state beginning the effective date of the act. The Department of Natural Resources shall promulgate rules concerning environmental issues with respect to the construction, placement, and operation of a solar project. The moratorium shall end on December 31, 2027. However, if the Department does not promulgate the rules before such date, the moratorium shall continue until such rules have been promulgated.

On LinkedIn, attorney Marshall Harkins suggested the bill “would invite considerable potential liability to the state, especially for extant projects in process.” Maria Bries, Legal Partner at Fox Swibel Levin & Carroll LLP, said that the Missouri original 1820 constitution was structured with an “underlying repugnance to the retrospective application of laws”.

Underlying the veracity of already approved permits, especially for projects under construction, are that all five U.S. offshore wind turbines whose leases were recently rescinded by President Trump, have all been given permission to at least temporarily restart construction at their respective sites through the rulings of different judges.

On Jan. 13, Missouri Gov. Mike Parson expressed support for the bill during his State of the State address. He said, “I am supportive of efforts from Sen. O’Laughlin to put basic guardrails around industrial solar developments that are dividing our rural communities. We have to protect our resources for future generations.”

pv magazine USA has written to the Senator’s office asking questions on their positions.

According to the U.S. Energy Information Administration, Missouri generated just over 56% of its electricity from coal, 15% from nuclear power, 15% from natural gas, about 10% from wind, and approximately 1.4% from utility-scale solar in 2024. The state imports nearly all of its fossil fuel supply due to minimal in-state production of coal, oil, or gas.

EIA data ranks Missouri 39th out of 50 states for the amount of electricity it gets from solar power, setting it just (technically, but not really) beyond solar laggard territory. Construction started recently on a 430 megawatt solar power plant which will roughly double the state’s total deployed capacity.

The state recently enacted a law protecting the solar rights of homeowners. Home Owner Associations are not allowed to make laws that “prevent the installation of the (solar) device, impair the functioning of the device, restrict the use of the device, or adversely affect the cost or efficiency of the device.” The bill does allow associations to adopt ‘reasonable rules’ limiting the placement of solar panels. However, the Missouri Supreme Court has ruled in favor of home owners who wish to install solar panels outside of established HOA guidelines.

In recent years, the state’s various political leaders have worked hard to block the Grain Belt Expressway. The multi-billion dollar powerline is designed to bring wind power from western Kansas to feed the power grids of Missouri, Illinois, and Indiana. Missouri Attorney General, Andrew Bailey, suggested to the Missouri Public Service Commission to rescind the permit for the Grain Belt Expressway and insisted that Invergy submit documents to support claims of the project’s economic benefits.

In an interview with Politico, Bailey stated:

I think the project needs to be killed. It doesn’t benefit the people of the state of Missouri. It was sold under false pretenses.”

Clearly, the “war on renewables” continues. In all of this – solar power has held onto its title as the nation’s most popular source of energy, even while actively shedding some support.

Nationally, attacks against renewable energy have grown – starting with strategically named, coal funded groups like “Citizens for Responsible Solar” who first started gaining prominence working in Virginia. This group has funded and trained copy-cat locals to create a faux grassroots resistance.

During the Biden years, this ramped-up local opposition began tearing at the edges of solar development. State level law changes, like decommissioning requirements that only apply to wind and solar in Texas, have spread across the nation.

Interestingly, while folks might complain prior to solar being installed – they don’t seem to mind it when it’s well communicated, and once it’s installed.

Now under Trump, Federal attacks on the development process have also increased. Not all hope is lost of course, as even Texas doesn’t want to bite its wind, solar, and storage grid ability gift horse – and nationally as well, with another near 50 gigawatts of capacity deployed expected.