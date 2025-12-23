Massachusetts awards 1.3 GW in landmark energy storage tender

From ESS News

The Massachusetts Department of Energy Resources (DOER) has announced the winners of its first storage procurement, also called a Section 83E energy storage solicitation. The state selected four large-scale projects totaling 1,268 MW, as it aims to reach a legislative demanded 5,000 MW of operational storage capacity by July, 2030.

The winning projects include Jupiter Power’s Trimount ESS, set to be situated at a former 100-year-old Exxon oil terminal in Everett. The fossil fuel legacy infrastructure will become a wider hub for clean energy, and in doing so, the project is expected to defer some $2.2 billion in regional transmission upgrades.

Elsewhere, FlatIron Energy secured two slots in the tender with its Energizar project in Somerset and the Salt Cod development in Chelsea. Rounding out the selection is Rhynland Energy’s River Mill Storage in Tyngsborough.

While the durations of each project were not immediately published, the tender called for four-hour minimum durations, implying some 5,072 MWh of storage duration, however this number is unverified. An immediate reply to an emailed question was not forthcoming.

The competitive process, which launched in July 2025, initially sought up to 1,500 MW of mid-duration storage. While the final selection of 1,268 MW falls short of that maximum target, state officials emphasized the high quality of the pool, which attracted 13 total bids from various developers. The surplus of demand may be rolled into the next solicitation round scheduled for 2026.

The selected bidders will now enter formal contract negotiations with the state’s primary electric distribution companies which include Eversource, National Grid, and Unitil, aiming to secure financial support and certainty to bring the projects online.