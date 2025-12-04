800 MWh battery project reaches financial close for BrightNight and Cordelio Power in Washington

From ESS News

Power company BrightNight and joint venture partner Cordelio Power have announced the financial close of its Greenwater Energy Storage Project, a 200 MW / 800 MWh battery energy storage system (BESS) located in Pierce County, Washington, in the Pacific Northwest region.

The project will provide firm capacity and grid services to the utility Puget Sound Energy (PSE), which serves 1.2 million electric customers in the region. It will grid-tie via the White River Substation, located in the wider Seattle-Tacoma region, targeting an operational date in 2026.

