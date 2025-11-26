Perovskite tandem solar panels selected for utility-scale installation pilot

Swift Solar announced a partnership with solar developer Plenitude for utility-scale pilot testing and evaluation of long-term supply arrangements. Plenitude is a company controlled by Italian energy giant Eni, which targets 15 GW of renewable capacity by 2030. Eni Next, the corporate venture capital arm of Eni, is a strategic investor in Swift Solar.
The partnership represents a milestone in the commercialization of perovskite technology for utility-scale solar. The work includes pilot testing of Swift Solar’s technology at a Plenitude U.S. solar facility. This provides early-stage validation of performance and durability under utility-scale operating conditions.
“Major developers don’t run pilots unless they see real commercial potential, and this reflects Plenitude’s interest in exploring next-generation solar,” said Joel Jean, CEO and co-founder of Swift Solar. “We’re seeing the same urgency from customers across industries. Everyone wants higher performance and more secure domestic supply chains.”
Swift Solar’s perovskite-silicon tandem technology is expected to achieve module efficiencies of 28% or higher, while conventional solar panels operate at 20% to 24%. This provides up to 40% more power from the same footprint, said the company.
The efficiency advantage becomes valuable as electricity demand surges from AI data centers, said Swift Solar. The technology enables power generation from limited land while reducing installation costs and improving project economics.
Swift Solar’s proprietary perovskite tandem technology is backed by exclusive IP from MIT, Stanford, and NREL. The company has over 40 patents and over $60 million in funding from VCs, investors, and government agencies including the U.S. Department of Energy and U.S. Department of Defense.
This content is protected by copyright and may not be reused. If you want to cooperate with us and would like to reuse some of our content, please contact: editors@pv-magazine.com.
By submitting this form you agree to pv magazine using your data for the purposes of publishing your comment.
Your personal data will only be disclosed or otherwise transmitted to third parties for the purposes of spam filtering or if this is necessary for technical maintenance of the website. Any other transfer to third parties will not take place unless this is justified on the basis of applicable data protection regulations or if pv magazine is legally obliged to do so.
You may revoke this consent at any time with effect for the future, in which case your personal data will be deleted immediately. Otherwise, your data will be deleted if pv magazine has processed your request or the purpose of data storage is fulfilled.
Further information on data privacy can be found in our Data Protection Policy.