Voltage Energy introduces wiring systems for PV EBOS in the U.S.

At RE+ 2025, Voltage Energy introduced new products for the electronic balance of system (EBOS) components of large solar PV projects, including its IBEX and 1250 MCM pre-assembled wiring systems for combiner boxes and load break disconnects.

In his interview, Voltage Energy CTO Bob Slack said the company is heavily investing in R&D right now, specifically to help customers in the current US market save time and money and bring projects to fruition.

Slack says that the company has made significant progress in transitioning to all-aluminum solutions that use very little copper, in order to reduce costs for clients. Voltage Energy is currently working with UL on establishing guidelines for 2kV platforms.

Watch the interview here: