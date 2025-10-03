EcoFlow unveils Delta 3 Max and Ultra portable power stations

EcoFlow’s well-known Delta 3 portable power station range has been refreshed in North America, with new branding covering a wider range of options.

Image: EcoFlow

Share

From ESS News

EcoFlow has announced a new power station range under its Delta 3 branding, with new products under the Delta 3 Max and Delta 3 Ultra branding, and the re-naming of the original model to the Delta 3 Classic. In total, five power stations are now available from EcoFlow in the higher-capacity Delta 3 range.

A new aspect is also “Plus” branding, with the moniker signifying that the Plus-branded models feature a new feature called “Smart Output Priority,” which lets users choose which devices stay powered as the battery begins to run down. Plus-branding also indicates that the base model capacity can be expanded via additional batteries.

To continue reading, please visit our ESS News website. 

This content is protected by copyright and may not be reused. If you want to cooperate with us and would like to reuse some of our content, please contact: editors@pv-magazine.com.

Popular content

Newsom strikes down bill to help reduce electric demand despite unanimous approval
02 October 2025 Gov. Newsom said the bill would not have improved electric grid reliability planning because it did "not align with the California Public Utility Comm...