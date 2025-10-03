EcoFlow unveils Delta 3 Max and Ultra portable power stations

From ESS News
EcoFlow has announced a new power station range under its Delta 3 branding, with new products under the Delta 3 Max and Delta 3 Ultra branding, and the re-naming of the original model to the Delta 3 Classic. In total, five power stations are now available from EcoFlow in the higher-capacity Delta 3 range.
A new aspect is also “Plus” branding, with the moniker signifying that the Plus-branded models feature a new feature called “Smart Output Priority,” which lets users choose which devices stay powered as the battery begins to run down. Plus-branding also indicates that the base model capacity can be expanded via additional batteries.
