HiTHIUM targets AI data center market with energy storage solutions

The company’s ∞Power 6.25MWh 8h and ∞Power N2.28MWh 1h BESS solutions help AI data centers in the US address both long-duration and ultra-fast short-duration energy storage needs, according to Neil Bradshaw, HiTHIUM Application Engineering Director.

Neil Bradshaw, Application Engineering Director, HiTHIUM

Image: Joseph Tett-Fowler for pv magazine

At RE+ 2025, HiTHIUM showcased its ∞Power 6.25MWh BESS solution, which the company will be producing at its capacity of 10 GWh for battery modules and systems at the U.S. manufacturing facility.  In his interview, HiTHIUM’s Application Engineering Director, Neil Bradshaw, also highlighted the company’s ultra-long-lasting sodium-ion battery cell, which offers 20,000 cycles – about double the lifespan of a standard LFP product, according to Bradshaw.

Bradshaw says long-duration energy storage solutions are key to addressing the current shortage of power resources for the AI data center market in the US. He says HiTHIUM’s BESS solutions will also help utilities manage spikes in demand and balance loads.

To address concerns about the safety of large-scale energy storage systems, HiTHIUM has conducted extensive safety tests, including open-door tests according to the most recent draft of UL 9540A, which tests for the safety of battery energy storage systems during thermal runaway events.

Watch the interview here:

