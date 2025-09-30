HiTHIUM targets AI data center market with energy storage solutions

At RE+ 2025, HiTHIUM showcased its ∞Power 6.25MWh BESS solution, which the company will be producing at its capacity of 10 GWh for battery modules and systems at the U.S. manufacturing facility. In his interview, HiTHIUM’s Application Engineering Director, Neil Bradshaw, also highlighted the company’s ultra-long-lasting sodium-ion battery cell, which offers 20,000 cycles – about double the lifespan of a standard LFP product, according to Bradshaw.
Bradshaw says long-duration energy storage solutions are key to addressing the current shortage of power resources for the AI data center market in the US. He says HiTHIUM’s BESS solutions will also help utilities manage spikes in demand and balance loads.
To address concerns about the safety of large-scale energy storage systems, HiTHIUM has conducted extensive safety tests, including open-door tests according to the most recent draft of UL 9540A, which tests for the safety of battery energy storage systems during thermal runaway events.
Watch the interview here:
This content is protected by copyright and may not be reused. If you want to cooperate with us and would like to reuse some of our content, please contact: editors@pv-magazine.com.
By submitting this form you agree to pv magazine using your data for the purposes of publishing your comment.
Your personal data will only be disclosed or otherwise transmitted to third parties for the purposes of spam filtering or if this is necessary for technical maintenance of the website. Any other transfer to third parties will not take place unless this is justified on the basis of applicable data protection regulations or if pv magazine is legally obliged to do so.
You may revoke this consent at any time with effect for the future, in which case your personal data will be deleted immediately. Otherwise, your data will be deleted if pv magazine has processed your request or the purpose of data storage is fulfilled.
Further information on data privacy can be found in our Data Protection Policy.