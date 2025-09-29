Voltage Energy releases two wiring solutions for solar projects

North Carolina’s provider of electrical balance of systems (EBOS), Voltage Energy, has launched two new pre-assembled wiring solutions for PV projects.
The Lynx product is engineered for utility-scale projects and high-power string applications, while the Ibex Plus is for the mid-capacity range.
“Our goal is not only to release new solutions, but to broaden the possibilities of pre-assembled EBOS solutions,” said the company. “Ibex Plus brings value-driven efficiency through flexible aluminum conductors, while new Lynx combines high current capacity with reduced voltage drop for large-scale applications.”
Lynx has a trunk capacity of up to 1250 MCM / 791 A, supporting branch cables of up to 4 AWG, and handling 90–95 A for large arrays. According to the company, it achieves 34% lower voltage drop compared with 500 MCM designs, especially suitable for projects with less than 1.5% voltage drop requirements.
The new Ibex Plus is designed for the mid-capacity range of 70–168 A, and is placed between standard harnesses and trunk bus systems. According to Voltage Energy, it has a 97% flexible aluminum structure that improves long-term reliability and installation ease. It utilizes a four-port configuration that supports any combination of copper or flexible aluminum conductors.
“Both Ibex Plus and Lynx have been developed with reference to the requirements of UL9703. Factory-assembled and IP68-tested, the systems minimize field terminations and human error,” the company stated. “By cutting labor time, reducing connection points, and ensuring long-term stability, they help EPCs and developers optimize both upfront CapEx and ongoing OpEx while meeting increasingly strict project timelines.”
