Voltage Energy releases two wiring solutions for solar projects

The US-based electrical balance of systems provider stated its new products are designed for utility-scale projects and the mid-capacity range. Both systems are IP68-tested.

Image: Voltage

From pv magazine Global

North Carolina’s provider of electrical balance of systems (EBOS), Voltage Energy, has launched two new pre-assembled wiring solutions for PV projects.

The Lynx product is engineered for utility-scale projects and high-power string applications, while the Ibex Plus is for the mid-capacity range.

“Our goal is not only to release new solutions, but to broaden the possibilities of pre-assembled EBOS solutions,” said the company. “Ibex Plus brings value-driven efficiency through flexible aluminum conductors, while new Lynx combines high current capacity with reduced voltage drop for large-scale applications.”

Lynx has a trunk capacity of up to 1250 MCM / 791 A, supporting branch cables of up to 4 AWG, and handling 90–95 A for large arrays. According to the company, it achieves 34% lower voltage drop compared with 500 MCM designs, especially suitable for projects with less than 1.5% voltage drop requirements.

The new Ibex Plus is designed for the mid-capacity range of 70–168 A, and is placed between standard harnesses and trunk bus systems. According to Voltage Energy, it has a 97% flexible aluminum structure that improves long-term reliability and installation ease. It utilizes a four-port configuration that supports any combination of copper or flexible aluminum conductors.

“Both Ibex Plus and Lynx have been developed with reference to the requirements of UL9703. Factory-assembled and IP68-tested, the systems minimize field terminations and human error,” the company stated. “By cutting labor time, reducing connection points, and ensuring long-term stability, they help EPCs and developers optimize both upfront CapEx and ongoing OpEx while meeting increasingly strict project timelines.”

