Solar-plus-storage project decarbonizes industrial processes in Texas

X-Elio launched operations at its Liberty Energy project in Dayton, Texas. The 72 MW solar and 60 MW, 120 MWh battery energy storage system is the company’s first solar-plus-storage project in the United States.

The Liberty project represents more than $130 million in capital investment in the state and created 125 construction jobs, according to X-Elio.

The solar-plus-storage project was constructed in partnership with Saft, who supplied 34 Intensium Max Li-ion battery containers and 17 inverter systems.

The Liberty Solar project is now meeting 100% of BASF Corporation’s electricity demand at its Freeport, Texas industrial site. BASF produces raw materials that are used to make consumer products such as diapers, fertilizers, food packaging, paints, playing cards, carpets, fishing line, glue sticks, sticky note pads, wood finishes, oven bags.

“Thanks to our partnership with X-ELIO, we are able to supply 100% of our expected purchased power at our Freeport site from renewable sources. This project supports our long-term commitment to net-zero emissions by 2050,” said Brad Morrison, senior vice president and general manager at BASF Freeport.

BASF will source 48 MW of electricity from the Liberty Project to help power its Freeport site as part of a 12-year power purchase agreement announced in 2022.

“The Liberty Project represents a major step in our planned expansion in the U.S., a key market for X-ELIO,” said Lluís Noguera, chair and chief executive officer, X-Elio. “We are currently developing a pipeline of 2.8 GW of solar PV and 2.1 GW of storage projects to advance competitive energy solutions, support local communities, and power a growing American economy.”

The project is estimated to avoid 52.4 tons of carbon emissions.

X-ELIO specializes in the development, construction, financing and operation of renewable and sustainable energy projects with a global presence in Europe, the United States, Latin America, Japan and Australia. The company has 17 years of experience with more than 2.6 GW built.