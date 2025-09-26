Domestic content, TPO-readiness take center stage at RE+ 2025 solar and storage trade show

Despite headwinds from shifting federal policy, the 2025 RE+ conference was nearly as big as ever. More than 37,000 attendees walked the halls of the Venetian Expo Center and Caesar’s Forum in Las Vegas during the event.

One symbol of change this year was the American flag, which appeared on signage at booths all across the floor. These small renditions of Old Glory most often signified compliance with domestic content provisions, promising to aid companies in claiming bonus tax credits before they wind down.

One such company is Imperial Star Solar, which manufactures solar modules in Tomball, Texas. The company launched its Domestic Choice solar module line at the show, offering solar modules with “configurable domestic content” that targets the percentage of domestic components necessary for a project to qualify for the bonus tax credits.

Imperial Star also displayed a version of its Atlas modules developed in partnership with Erthos. The modules are built with special 4-millimeter thick glass and fiber-reinforced polymer frames designed for Erthos’s Earth Mount Solar installations.

Module frame manufacturer Origami Solar brought examples of modules from several manufacturers that use its domestically-produced steel frames. On the first day of the show, solar tracking giant Nextracker announced that it had acquired Origami Solar for $53 million.

On the residential side of things, market leaders Enphase and SolarEdge prominently displayed domestic products at their booths. Enphase says its new IQ 10C battery contains 56.8% domestic content, and its Build-America, Buy America-compliant microinverters contain 24.8%.

SolarEdge launched its new Nexis modular residential battery system at the show, saying the new system will arrive in 2026. A preliminary datasheet for the product line indicates the company will produce versions of the battery block with and without domestic content. SolarEdge has also released an application note that lists the domestic content in its products.

As the industry continues to wait on guidance on Foreign Entities of Concern (FEOC) from the US Treasury Department, many companies eschewed definitive statements of their products’ compliance. One notable exception was EG4, which touted the FEOC compliance of its forthcoming NOVA home battery system.

Components of the NOVA system will be manufactured at a Commerce, Texas-based facility owned by EG4’s parent company, Energy Access Innovations. Just before the show, power electronics manufacturer Tigo announced a manufacturing partnership with EG4, which will see Tigo inverters and module-level power electronics manufactured at the same Texas facility. The NOVA system will also feature domestically-produced battery cells from LG Energy Solution’s Michigan battery cell manufacturing plant.

A brochure at the EG4 booth detailed the 100V architecture of the NOVA battery modules, and said the system was “engineered for Third-Party Ownership (TPO) projects and whole-home backup.”

With the Section 25D residential solar tax credit set to expire at the end of 2025, TPO solar arrangements are likely to become more popular with homeowners starting in 2026. EG4’s appeal to the TPO market was echoed by companies throughout the hall. Representatives of several residential product manufacturers told pv magazine USA that getting their products onto TPO company approved vendor lists (AVLs) was a key goal for Q4 2025.