New wave of funding powers U.S. battery tech and projects

The announcement of $7.5 million of funding for a Massachusetts company to scale its organic flow battery technology capped a 24-hour period this week which saw almost $900 million of European, US, and South African loans committed to US energy storage.

Marlborough-based XL Batteries on Wednesday said the $7.5 million secured from New York-based venture capital backer Merrin Investors will enable it to commercially scale its long-duration energy storage flow batteries.

