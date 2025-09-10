Bluetti debuts world’s first sodium-ion portable power station

From ESS News
Bluetti, a Chinese manufacturer of energy storage and portable power systems, has unveiled what it calls “the world’s first sodium-ion portable power station”.
Announced at IFA 2025 in Berlin, the Pioneer Na uses sodium-ion cells and has a capacity of 900 Wh with a 1,500 W power output. In a special mode for purely resistive loads, output can scale up to 2,250 W.
A key feature is temperature performance: the Pioneer Na can be charged at -15 °C and discharged at -25 °C. It supports 1,900 W of solar input, offers a 4,000-cycle lifetime, and weighs 16 kg – around 20 to 25% heavier than comparable traditional lithium iron phosphate (LFP) portable stations.
To continue reading, please visit our ESS News website.
This content is protected by copyright and may not be reused. If you want to cooperate with us and would like to reuse some of our content, please contact: editors@pv-magazine.com.
By submitting this form you agree to pv magazine using your data for the purposes of publishing your comment.
Your personal data will only be disclosed or otherwise transmitted to third parties for the purposes of spam filtering or if this is necessary for technical maintenance of the website. Any other transfer to third parties will not take place unless this is justified on the basis of applicable data protection regulations or if pv magazine is legally obliged to do so.
You may revoke this consent at any time with effect for the future, in which case your personal data will be deleted immediately. Otherwise, your data will be deleted if pv magazine has processed your request or the purpose of data storage is fulfilled.
Further information on data privacy can be found in our Data Protection Policy.