SK On secures 7.2 GWh battery storage supply deal in US

The South Korean manufacturer will repurpose a portion of its electric vehicle battery production line at its Georgia plant to produce lithium iron phosphate (LFP) stationary energy storage systems.

Image: Clavco

Share

From ESS News

South Korea’s SK On has signed a multi-year battery energy storage system (BESS) supply deal with utility-scale energy storage developer, owner and operator Flatiron Energy, marking its entry into the US stationary storage market.

Under the agreement, SK On will be able to supply up to 7.2 GWh of BESS for Flatiron’s projects in New England and other states through 2030. The partnership will kick off with a delivery of 1 GWh of containerized lithium iron phosphate (LFP) BESS units for a project in Massachusetts, with shipments scheduled to begin in the second half of 2026.

Valued at approximately $1.5 billion, the agreement represents SK On’s first major supply contract focused exclusively on stationary storage batteries since its spin-off from SK Innovation in 2021. The shift toward energy storage systems using LFP chemistry reflects the company’s broader strategy to diversify its product portfolio, hedge against slowing electric vehicle (EV) demand, and ensure stable long-term growth.

To read the full story, please visit our ESS News website…

This content is protected by copyright and may not be reused. If you want to cooperate with us and would like to reuse some of our content, please contact: editors@pv-magazine.com.

Popular content

U.S. residential solar averages record-low $29,000 before incentives, says EnergySage
03 September 2025 A marketplace report on the first half of 2025 reveals that median loan rates for residential solar projects climbed to 7.5%, with 38% of surveyed con...