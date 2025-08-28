New Jersey to expand community solar by 3 GW

Gov. Phil Murphy signed into a bill into law that positions New Jersey to expand its community solar capacity by 3,000 MW.

New Jersey currently has about 180 MW of community solar online and over 720 MW in the pipeline, according to the Coalition for Community Solar Access (CCSA).

The community solar legislation S 4530 / A5768:

Directs the Board of Public Utilities (BPU) to open registration for an additional 3,000 MW of new community solar capacity by Oct. 1, 2025;

Continues the state’s requirement that at least 51% of subscribers be low- to moderate-income (LMI) households

Maintains an existing program requirement that guarantees subscribers save money;

empowers the BPU to set appropriate solar renewable energy credit (SREC-II) levels to ensure full subscription and market participation.

In the Senate, all 25 Democrats voted in favor of S4530 and all voting Republicans voted against the bill. In the Assembly, all 52 Democrats and 4 Republicans voted in favor, and 23 Republicans voted against the bill.

Information and resources for community solar developers in New Jersey is available here. Residents who wish to learn more community solar in New Jersey can do so here, or find a community solar program to join can do so here.

According to Gov. Murphy, solar capacity has increased from 2.4 GW to 5.2 GW since he took office in 2018.

At the bill’s signing, Gov. Murphy said given the skyrocketing cost of energy, the legislation is “a victory that could not come a moment too soon.”

“Let me put this in real terms, particularly when it comes to one of the most dependable and cheapest sources of energy of all, which is solar,” Gov. Murphy said at the bill signing. “Today there are roughly 650,000 homes throughout the Garden State that are powered by solar energy. With these bills, we’ going to increase that number to 1 million homes by 2028 that’s an increase of over 50% in just three years. That means cheaper, cleaner energy for tens of thousands of New Jerseyians and at a faster pace than ever before period.”

New Jersey’s rising electric rates

New Jersey experienced about a 20% rate increase following PJM’s price hike in June. According to an analysis from Evergreen Action, PJM’s 13-state region are facing a a looming cost crisis stemming from two major issues: (a) worsening barriers to building and connecting new generation resources needed to supply the electric grid, and (b) unprecedented increases in projected electricity demand.

Without changes, Evergreen Action said New Jersey’s average annual residential energy costs could increase by about $2,000.