Solaires Entreprises ships indoor perovskite PV modules to first customer

Canadian perovskite PV technology startup Solaires Enterprises announced that SEI Energy Technology, its joint venture with China-based energy technology manufacturer Genesis Technology, has begun supplying its perovskite indoor PV modules to their first customer.
“The modules were shipped to a global manufacturer of electronic devices for use in different sensor applications,” said the company in a statement, adding that it expects to ship to several other customers from the SEI Energy factory in the coming quarter.
Solaires Enterprises is developing a portfolio of lightweight, high-efficiency perovskite PV solutions to power internet of things (IoT) devices, low-power electronics products, and energy applications. They are based on its perovskite technology tuned for indoor light absorption with a reported power conversion of 35%,
Solaires and SEI began to collaborate in 2024. “Our joint manufacturing facility with SEI enables us to scale perovskite PV technology at a pace that meets the growing demand for clean, efficient energy in IoT, consumer electronics, and beyond” said Fabian de la Fuente, co-founder and COO of Solaires, in a statement.
Founded in 2020, Solaires claims its technology is half the price of conventional indoor PV modules, yielding twice the performance, and generating 50% less greenhouse gas emissions.
Fellow Canadian perovskite solar startup WattbyWatt also announced a milestone recently, specifically a 9 cm2 tandem perovskite-silicon solar cell with 28% efficiency, made in collaboration with France’s National Solar Energy Institute (INES), a division of the French Alternative Energies and Atomic Energy Commission (CEA).
This content is protected by copyright and may not be reused. If you want to cooperate with us and would like to reuse some of our content, please contact: editors@pv-magazine.com.
By submitting this form you agree to pv magazine using your data for the purposes of publishing your comment.
Your personal data will only be disclosed or otherwise transmitted to third parties for the purposes of spam filtering or if this is necessary for technical maintenance of the website. Any other transfer to third parties will not take place unless this is justified on the basis of applicable data protection regulations or if pv magazine is legally obliged to do so.
You may revoke this consent at any time with effect for the future, in which case your personal data will be deleted immediately. Otherwise, your data will be deleted if pv magazine has processed your request or the purpose of data storage is fulfilled.
Further information on data privacy can be found in our Data Protection Policy.