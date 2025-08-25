Fluence brings another part of battery supply chain to U.S.

From ESS News

German-American battery storage manufacturer Fluence has completed the “onshoring” of another part of its supply chain to the United States with the start of operations at a new fab in Houston, Texas.

Fluence, owned by German electronics giant Siemens and U.S. utility AES Corporation, on Thursday announced the start of production of thermal management systems, including HVAC and chiller equipment, for its Gridstack Pro products at the Houston site.

The move is part of a company strategy to “onshore production of every major product and component of a grid-scale battery energy storage system to the United States,” said the company, in a press release issued to publicize the development.

The fab has been established in partnership with U.S.-based thermal management system manufacturer Bergstrom and Fluence said it is one of five Stateside production sites the battery maker uses. The company added, its U.S. production involved more than 1,200 manufacturing jobs this year. Fluence said its U.S. sites produce battery cells, modules, inverters, enclosures, and controls equipment.

To read the full story, please visit our ESS News website…