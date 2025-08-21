Anker Solix launches C1000 Gen 2, billed as the world’s fastest charging power station

The new portable power station can output a max of 2000 W with a 1024Wh capacity, and charge to full in 49 minutes.

Image: Anker Solix

From ESS News

Anker Solix’s C1000 Gen 2 portable power station, with 1024 Wh capacity and 2000 W AC output, has opened a new battlefront in fast charging, as it positions itself as the fastest on the market in its class via the company’s HyperFlash technology.

The C1000 Gen 2 achieves 100% charge in 49 minutes when connected to a wall outlet, though it can take 600 W of solar input as well. The catch is that owners are required to enable ‘UltraFast Charge Mode’ through the mobile app. This represents a nine-minute improvement over the original C1000’s 58-minute charging time, which also needed the app to enable fastest charging.

The unit provides emergency backup power for whatever is required via five AC output ports and three USB-C ports, two rated at 140 W. For medical equipment and network connectivity, the station features UL-1778 certified uninterruptible power supply functionality with less than 10 milliseconds transition time during outages.

