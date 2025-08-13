Financial stability ranking of energy storage manufacturers

The latest financial stability rankings from Sinovoltaics has Tesla, Mustang Battery, and Solid Power holding the top three spots in a report that tracks Altmann-Z scores for 57 manufacturers over the past three years.

Image: Tesla Megapack

From ESS News

Technical compliance consultancy Sinovoltaics, has published its latest Energy Storage Manufacturer Ranking Report 3Q2025, which tracks the financial stability of public battery-making companies based on Altman-Z Scores.

Two U.S.-based companies are in the top three this quarter, namely Tesla in first and Solid Power in third, with China’s Mustang Battery in the second spot.

The top ten for the quarter are as follows: Tesla, Mustang Battery, Solid Power, Taiwan-based Kung Long Batteries, South Korea-based Hyundai Electric, China-based Sinexcel, U.S.-based Eaton, followed by China-based Sacred Sun (Shandong Sacred Sun Power Sources Co Ltd), U.S.-based Yuasa Battery, and Simplo Technology, headquartered in Taiwan.

