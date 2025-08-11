Solar panel manufacturer Illuminate USA inks 15 GW recycled glass supply deal

The Ohio-based solar will purchase domestically manufactured solar glass from Solarcycle’s planned facility in Cedartown, Georgia.

Image: Solarcycle

Share

Illuminate USA, a solar panel manufacturer in Pataskala, Ohio, signed a five-year agreement to purchase recycled solar glass from Solarcyle.

The supply deal will support the production of 3 GW of solar panels annually for five years, reaching 15 GW total.

Illuminate USA produces bifacial solar panels at its 1.1 million-square-foot facility in Ohio. It began production in February 2024 and has the capacity to produce 5 GW of modules per year, or about 9.2 million solar modules. The company has a workforce of over 1,500 skilled professionals.

The multi-year commitment makes Illuminate USA the largest customer for Solarcycle’s future solar glass factory planned for Cedartown, Georgia. The glass will be produced using recycled materials from retired solar panels. Solarcycle said it targets early 2028 for initial deliveries of its recycled solar glass.

“Despite some challenging policy headwinds, there is still significant market demand for high-quality, domestically manufactured materials that support U.S. solar manufacturing,” said Suvi Sharma, chief executive officer and co-founder of Solarcycle.

With the announcement, Solarcycle said its glass production capacity is almost entirely committed in long-term agreements. It said the Georgia facility is “shovel ready” and the company is now finalizing the remaining investment necessary to begin construction.

Illuminate USA produces a bifacial solar panel intended for utility-scale projects that carries a maximum efficiency of 21.3% and 550 W of power output. Its products come with a 12-year warranty for materials processing and a 30-year linear power output warranty.

The company said its own panels are highly recyclable, with up to 95% of the materials usable in recycling. Find a product datasheet here.

Illuminate USA said its solar panels are 95% recyclable.

This content is protected by copyright and may not be reused. If you want to cooperate with us and would like to reuse some of our content, please contact: editors@pv-magazine.com.

Popular content

FlexGen to acquire assets from bankrupt rival Powin Energy
11 August 2025 After Powin's filing for Chapter 11 bankruptcy earlier this summer, the courts approved FlexGen's bid to purchase Powin's software, hardware and infor...