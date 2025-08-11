Solar panel manufacturer Illuminate USA inks 15 GW recycled glass supply deal

Illuminate USA, a solar panel manufacturer in Pataskala, Ohio, signed a five-year agreement to purchase recycled solar glass from Solarcyle.

The supply deal will support the production of 3 GW of solar panels annually for five years, reaching 15 GW total.

Illuminate USA produces bifacial solar panels at its 1.1 million-square-foot facility in Ohio. It began production in February 2024 and has the capacity to produce 5 GW of modules per year, or about 9.2 million solar modules. The company has a workforce of over 1,500 skilled professionals.

The multi-year commitment makes Illuminate USA the largest customer for Solarcycle’s future solar glass factory planned for Cedartown, Georgia. The glass will be produced using recycled materials from retired solar panels. Solarcycle said it targets early 2028 for initial deliveries of its recycled solar glass.

“Despite some challenging policy headwinds, there is still significant market demand for high-quality, domestically manufactured materials that support U.S. solar manufacturing,” said Suvi Sharma, chief executive officer and co-founder of Solarcycle.

With the announcement, Solarcycle said its glass production capacity is almost entirely committed in long-term agreements. It said the Georgia facility is “shovel ready” and the company is now finalizing the remaining investment necessary to begin construction.

Illuminate USA produces a bifacial solar panel intended for utility-scale projects that carries a maximum efficiency of 21.3% and 550 W of power output. Its products come with a 12-year warranty for materials processing and a 30-year linear power output warranty.

The company said its own panels are highly recyclable, with up to 95% of the materials usable in recycling. Find a product datasheet here.