Enphase launches fourth-gen energy system with new 7.08 kW battery

Enphase Energy introduced its fourth-generation energy system with the new 7.08 kW IQ Battery 10C, which offers 10 kWh of usable energy. The battery expands the company’s storage portfolio and is made with U.S. components by a contract manufacturer.

Image: Enphase

Share

From ESS News

Enphase Energy has announced the launch of its fourth-generation Enphase Energy System, with an all-new, bigger battery called the IQ Battery 10C, made sufficiently in the USA to qualify for tax incentives or credits for domestic buyers.

The battery provides 10 kWh of usable energy and delivers 7.08 kW of continuous power. According to the company, it has a much smaller footprint than the previous model, thanks to approximately 34% greater energy density, thereby using less wall space compared to the previous generation.

The IQ Battery 10C uses lithium-iron phosphate (LFP) chemistry for safety and longevity.

To continue reading, please visit our ESS News website. 

This content is protected by copyright and may not be reused. If you want to cooperate with us and would like to reuse some of our content, please contact: editors@pv-magazine.com.

Popular content

ComEd flips the switch on Chicagoland rooftop community solar portfolio
31 July 2025 The project is the first of 45 rooftop community solar projects owned by Prologis that will serve ComEd's northern Illinois area.