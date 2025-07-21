Sunbolt introduces pre-assembled solar “backyarder” kit

Sunbolt introduced the Backyarder LV3 solar power kit and device charger. The pre-assembled kit provides power for items up to 400 W.
The company said the self-contained kit can enable users to add electricity to a shed or other small backyard space without the need for expensive trenching. The kit is intended to operate full off-grid and is incompatible with utility grid connections.
The kit includes an all-in-one component box that houses the system’s two 12 V LiFePO4 batteries, the inverter, maximum power point tracking charge controller and its ports, which include a 120 V GFCI, two USB ports, and two USB-C ports.
The kit is powered by two Renogy monocrystalline 50 W solar panels. The panels weigh 7.7 lbs each and are framed in aluminum and encased in tempered glass. The 33-cell solar panels measure 22.9 in. by 20 in. by 1.2 in.
The 400 W pure sine wave inverter allows the system to convert stored direct current into 120 Vac, enabling small appliances and devices to be powered through a standard outlet. Sunbolt said the kit can power:
- Cell phone charger (5 W): Charges for up to 110 hours
- LED lighting (10 W): Up to 55 hours of lighting
- Tablet (10 W): Charges for about 55 hours
- Portable fan (30 W): Operates for about 18 hours
- CPAP machine (40 W): Runs for up to 13 hours
- Laptop (50 W): Charges for up to 11 hours
- Mini fridge (100 W): Runs for up to 5.5 hours
- Portable oxygen concentrator (120 W): Runs for up to 13 hours
The component box weighs 45 lbs. and measures 25 in. by 24 in. by 18 in. The battery is covered with a two-year limited warranty, the charge controller with a one-year warranty, and the solar panel output is warrantied for 25 years and the materials and workmanship are covered for five years.
The Backyarder LV3 kit retails for $1,349 on Sunbolt’s website. It also sells the LV1 for devices up to 36 W with one 25 W panel for $349, and the LV2 for devices up to 60 W with one 50 W solar panel for $579.
