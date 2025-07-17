Solar installer websites respond quickly to attract business before the end-of-year deadline

In the wake of the passage of the One Big Beautiful Bill (OBBB), a number of residential solar installers have quickly updated their websites to help spur business before the 30% federal investment tax credit (ITC) on solar installations expires at the end of the year.

In a review of 75 different installer websites across 10 different states, pv magazine USA found some quick responses to the repeal of the tax credit, meant to generate a sense of urgency to sign solar contracts.

A few companies posted warnings about the loss of the ITC even before the bill had been finalized.

StarAlt Solar in McAllen, Texas, warned that “Federal tax credits and incentives are on the chopping block in Congress,” noting that customers could still capture “up to 60% cost reductions from a combination of federal and local incentives.”

Phoenix-based Harmon Solar’s website splashed “NO MORE ITC?” in bold red lettering on their homepage as the bill made its way through Congress. Once the bill was signed into law, the website included an entire page of its website explaining how “the clock is ticking” for taking advantage of the ITC.

The homepage of Clean Solar, a San Jose, California installer, went all-out on shock value. Against a background of dark clouds, the homepage featured the stunned face of someone reacting to the passage of the OBBB, with bold text in a very large font warning that “The 30% Federal Tax Credit is ENDING this year.”

By contrast, Jacob Watkins, General Manager of Tampa-based Transform Solar, took a more muted approach to the news. In a long blog post on its website, Watkins recommended diligent financial planning with a tax professional rather than hastily paying an inflated price for a poorly executed installation project.

A few installer websites updated their discussion of tax incentives merely by removing any mention of federal incentives or by removing their financial incentives page entirely. Nearly half of the websites pv magazine USA reviewed had some mention of the 30% federal tax credit still mentioned, though some installers may be waiting until the end of the year to update their websites.

Given the ebbs and flows of federal policy, some websites keep the vague content that they currently have, retaining evergreen statements such as: “Many governments offer tax credits, rebates, and incentives for installing solar systems.” But far too many sites have outdated information mentioning a “26% tax credit” that was replaced by the Inflation Reduction Act in 2022. Perhaps these installers were too swamped with business following passage of the IRA to update their websites, but doing so now would be doing a service to the customers they hope to serve.