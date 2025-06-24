Eagleview rebrands and releases AI-enabled geospatial platform

Eagleview, known for its aerial imagery used in solar development, operations and maintenance, announced EagleOne, an AI platform, as well as a rebrand.

After undertaking a multi-year transformation, the company says it provides more value for customers who depend on Eagleview for aerial imagery, insights and analytics. With changes made across the company’s engineering, data, marketing and operations, Eagleview united aerial and drone imagery, AI-powered analytics and 3D models into what the company said is a single experience.

Eagleview One provides access to a single, seamless platform where AI-driven property analytics and 3D models enable customers to make more immediate data-driven decisions. AI brings a new level of understanding how environment changes over time, the company said, and a way to determine actions that will immediately benefit a broad range of industries, including solar, that build, assess, inspect, insure, repair, and improve places and properties.

“The 3D Property Viewer is just incredibly cool to use. I can see facets a lot more clearly. To be able to have a 3D model representation of the structure and to be able to spin that around at our leisure and manipulate, has been incredibly useful in that regard,” said early beta tester Jeremy Blount, president/general manager, Professional Roofers.

Analysts report that siloed data and complex workflows cost businesses an average of $20 billion annually in lost productivity, and 68% of decision-makers believe delayed analytics access hampers competitiveness. The company said that Eagleview One helps address these widespread inefficiencies in how businesses access and use geospatial data.

Eagleview One was designed to improve the customer experience, the company said. For example, it is introducing a unified point of access to its solutions, which includes 3D roof visualizations, roof data and measurements that the company reported are 98.77% accurate compared to an independent benchmark, high-resolution oblique imagery, and on-demand roof reports with corresponding data.

A planned capability for the future is the ability to access Eagleview One subscriptions and visualization on other platforms, a move to help bring geospatial content across all available data types, the company reports. Changes coming soon include the ability to access even more tools including change monitoring and notification, property predictions, interactive 3D visualizations, and post-disaster imagery. The company reported it will also amplify its focus on supporting developer and data science audiences with additional Developer APIs, SDKs, and a growing capacity for reporting and evaluation.

“Our customers are busy leading businesses around the globe, and we wanted to make it even simpler for them to harness the combined power of our geospatial assets,” said Tripp Cox, chief product and technology officer of Eagleview.

Rebrand

Eagleview’s corporate rebrand features a new tagline, “Insight is Power,” reflecting the importance of turning data into understanding, which the company said leads to “better, faster, smarter decisions.”

“This rebrand is more than a new look. It’s a signal of the bold, customer-obsessed company we’ve become,” said Marcy Comer, chief marketing officer of Eagleview.

Eagleview is a specialist in geospatial technology that reports it has a library of 3.5 billion+ images.