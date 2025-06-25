New York passes bill requiring transparency of Power Authority’s renewable projects

New York passed a bill to require the New York Power Authority (NYPA) to be more transparent about details related to its renewable energy strategic plan.

The Public Renewables Transparency Act (S2462B / A7686A) requires the NYPA to:

provide a dashboard that demonstrates its progress in implementing the Build Public Renewables Act;

publish three reports per year on the progress it is making on public renewables buildout;

hold its public hearings in locations accessible by public transit; and

have its CEO join the State Energy Planning Board.

The Build Public Renewables Act was enacted in the 2023–2024 state budget, and the result of about four years of clean energy policy initiatives. Among its initiatives, the act gave the NYPA the authority to develop, own and operate renewable energy projects, either alone or in collaboration with other entities. NYPA used this authority for the first time earlier this year, acquiring its first fully owned project.

NYPA’s first biennial strategic plan was approved earlier this year to expand renewable energy resources across the state. The plan will add more than 3 GW of renewable capacity from 37 projects to the state, 2.8 GW of which will come from 30 solar projects. NYPA is required to update its strategic plan at least once per year. NYPA’s statute requires additional projects to be considered in a public hearing and 30-day public comment process.

The 3 GW strategic plan was a fifth of what many organizations and public comments had called for. Public Power NY, a coalition in support of the Public Renewables Transparency Act, said NYPA’s strategic plan lacked justification for only 3.3 GW. “The Public Renewables Transparency Act will bring much-needed democratic input and oversight to the planning process going forward,” the coalition said.

“So far NYPA leadership has refused to follow the statewide call for 15 GW or fully explain the logic behind their limited strategic plan,” Michael Paulson, associate director of Sane Energy Project and cochair of Public Power NY, said in a statement. “The Public Renewables Transparency Act will ensure that NYPA is open and accountable as it takes on a leadership role in our energy transition.”

The Public Renewables Transparency Act will enable the public to see the cumulative effect that these projects have toward the state’s goals. However, the act does specify what it must report beyond “the development and implementation of the authority’s renewable energy generation strategic plan.” The bill adds, “A statement explaining that there is no update shall be acceptable.”

“Public authorities are powerful vehicles through which the government can deliver transformative results for its people. It’s what the New York Power Authority did when Franklin D. Roosevelt created it in 1931 to act as a counterweight to the power of private utilities, like Con Edison, and it’s what the Build Public Renewables Act sought to do in 2023 when it authorized NYPA to lead the state’s renewable buildout,” said Assemblymember Sarahana Shrestha (D), one of the bill’s sponsors.

“However, we have seen since the enactment of this law that what’s often missing are the transparency and accountability measures the public deserves in return for the unique power such authorities are granted,” Shrestha said. “If authorities like NYPA are to be the people’s corporations, public participation needs to be a serious priority. That’s what the Public Renewables Transparency Act is about.”

According to deputy leader Michael Gianaris, the Public Renewables Transparency Act will allow the public into NYPA’s decision-making process to guarantee the buildout of publicly owned renewable energy is occurring in a responsible and timely manner.”

NYPA generates 22% of the state’s power and is the largest public power organization in the country, according to the organization.

Pending Gov. Kathy Hochul’s approval, the act would go immediately into effect.

