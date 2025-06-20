New Jersey outlines path to 2 GW of energy storage by 2030

From pv magazine’s ESS-news

The New Jersey Public Utilities Board (NJBPU) announced a rebranded energy storage drive in a bid to secure the 2 GW of energy storage capacity the US state is mandated to procure by 2030.

An announcement made by the NJBPU about the Garden State Energy Storage Program (GSESP), on Wednesday, emphasized energy bill savings for consumers over energy storage’s climate change benefits.

The state body also said “supply chain problems” mean power plants such as natural gas and nuclear sites cannot be built quickly enough to meet the grid demand needs anticipated in New Jersey in 2030, meaning energy storage is the only option.

“This isn’t just about meeting our climate goals, it’s about making sure every family can afford to keep their lights on and their home comfortable,” said NJBPU President Christine Guhl-Sadovy, announcing the rebrand for an initiative previously known as the New Jersey Storage Incentive Program. The board’s statement did, however, mention grid resilience to extreme weather events among a list of benefits that would be offered by the expansion of energy storage capacity.

