Commercial solar loan provider launches “fast track” approval process

OneEthos announced the launch of a commercial solar loan program called “FastTrack.”

Small businesses can receive instant credit approvals for underwriting of commercial solar projects up to $350,000 with FastTrack. The loans are designed for for-profit, owner-occupied businesses across the U.S.

The loan product includes 100% financing with no dealer fees, no prepayment penalties, unlimited re-amortizations, and a competitive 25.5-year fixed term with an 8.99% interest rate. The underwriting is based on the business owners’ personal credit.

OneEthos is backed by Climate First Bank, an FDIC-insured digital community bank established in 2009. It is regulated by the Federal Reserve Bank, which supports ethical, secure and compliant financing.

“FastTrack is a major step toward making commercial solar accessible, fast and frictionless,” said Marcio de Oliveira, CEO and Founder of OneEthos. “Look at any business park and you’ll see acres of flat, sun-soaked, naked rooftops. They shouldn’t be – and with FastTrack, they won’t be. Commercial buildings will be powering American jobs and energy independence.”

The U.S. commercial solar market set a new annual record in 2024, with 2.1 GW of new capacity installed nationwide, Wood Mackenzie said. California, Maine and Illinois were key drivers of 8% year-over-year market growth. Over 11 GWdc of new commercial solar capacity will be added in the United States over the next five years, Wood Mackenzie forecast.

“The surge in U.S. grid energy demand makes commercial rooftops ideal for solar,” said Shaun Keegan, chief executive officer and co-founder of Solar Landscape, a commercial solar provider that signed contracts for 40 million square feet of rooftops in 2024.

Purchasing solar via a loan is a common pathway for small businesses. A pv magazine USA Op-Ed recently explored how commercial solar customers are also financing their solar installations through power purchase agreements, a third party-owned alternative to solar loans.