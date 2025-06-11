Waaree Solar Americas announces supply agreement for 599 MW of modules

Waaree Solar Americas Inc., a U.S. solar manufacturer and subsidiary of Waaree Energies Limited, India’s largest solar PV module manufacturer, announced a 599 MW solar module supply agreement with a U.S.-based independent power producer.

The modules will be produced at Waaree’s manufacturing facility in Brookshire, Texas, and are scheduled for delivery in the 2026 calendar year.

“Our Brookshire facility is uniquely positioned to meet rising demand with high-quality, American-made modules, helping our partners deliver on ambitious energy targets while creating jobs and ensuring supply security,” said Sunil Rathi, president of Waaree Solar Americas.

Waaree reports over 1.2 GW in new orders secured from its Texas plant in Q1 of fiscal year 25-26, which the company said is due to “strong commercial momentum in the United States, fueled by rising demand from AI-driven data center expansion, infrastructure upgrades and industrial electrification.”

Earlier this month Waaree reported that Pine Gate Renewables, a developer and owner-operator of renewable energy projects across the United States, placed an order for 586 MW of solar modules from the Texas plant.

To support this growing demand, Waaree Energies Limited announced it plans to double its U.S. manufacturing capacity, bringing its total U.S. production capacity to 3.2 GW before end of 2025.

Prior to setting up manufacturing facilities in Texas, Waaree was already contributing to the U.S. supply chain, having supplied more than 4 GW of modules from its Indian facility to U.S. customers. The company has a global installed capacity of ~15 GW for solar PV modules including the 1.6 GW produced Texas. The company also has 1.4 GW of cell manufacturing capacity with plans to increase that to 5 GW.