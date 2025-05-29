Energy storage solutions to power and empower residents in Mexico and Puerto Rico

Savant Systems, a Massachusetts-based smart home and power solutions provider, is partnering with Grid Alternatives, a non-profit committed to building community-powered solutions to advance economic and environmental justice through renewable energy. Through the partnership, Savant will donate Savant Power Storage 20 units for projects in Mexico and Puerto Rico, provide technical assistance and support training for Grid’s hands-on Installation Basics Training courses.

Savant’s innovative Power Storage 20 system includes a lithium iron phosphate battery that reportedly has 12.5 kW and 20 kWh of storage. By combining up to eight battery units, the system can provide up to 125 kW / 200 kWh.

Recipients of the energy storage solutions include a physical therapy center, a children’s residential center and women-owned businesses that will operate completely off the grid.

“For underserved communities with unstable electrical grids, the ability to store and easily access energy means reliable access to essentials many of us take for granted,” said Bob Madonna, CEO of Savant.

The storage systems will be used in Grid’s job training program where students will get hands-on experience installing Savant’s power management and storage technology. Power Storage 20 battery and inverter hardware will be donated to labs for in-person training and online education through Savant University, a virtual program that trains and certifies professional installers.

“If we are to grow renewable energy use, we must be able to build a skilled workforce trained to install solar electric systems and batteries,” said Jenean Smith, vice president of International Programs at Grid. “Our efforts with partners such as Savant will help develop the next generation of solar and battery installers while providing them career growth, access to emerging technologies, and employment opportunities.”

Savant Systems was founded in 2005 to develop smart home solutions. Along with GE Lighting, a Savant company, Savant offers a portfolio of smart solutions that are designed to bring together climate, lighting, entertainment, security, and energy.

Grid Alternatives is based in Oakland, California, with eight affiliate offices in the United States. The organization also works alongside the Tribal-led affiliate, Tribal Energy Alternatives, and an international program serving Nicaragua, Nepal, Mexico, and Puerto Rico. Grid reports that since 2004, it has installed solar for 33,498 households and engaged 51,515 people in solar education and training.