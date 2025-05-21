pv magazine Homeowner Guide: Finding the right solar installer

From pv magazine Global

Following on from the first article in the series, where industry leaders shared their top tips to consider and red flags to avoid when selecting an installer, this second article takes advice from leading associations, installers and industry specialists in major solar markets across the globe on the best ways to search for an installer and verify any information you find.

Finding the right solar installer

Several sources suggested to pv magazine that prospective buyers use word of mouth, and speak to friends, neighbors or acquaintances that had a good experience installing home solar to help find a trustworthy company. Ahmed Ashraf, Business Development Lead at Saudi Arabia-based Halla Energy, said word of mouth is particularly useful in countries where the residential solar market is saturated with lots of choice.

The internet is a valuable but vast source of information on potential solar installers. Industry leaders suggest searching on forums and social media pages to find positive testimonials from former buyers. According to Ashraf, LinkedIn can be a good tool if you want to connect directly with sales representatives.

Checking that installers are registered with a recognized industry body can also help homeowners feel secure they are dealing with a reputable and trustworthy installer. Some countries have registers of certified installers, such as UK-based MCS Certified’scontractor tool. In some countries, the national solar association, national renewable energy association or national association of electrical contractors may also be able to provide a list of reputable installers. Examples include the German Solar Association’s tradesman search.

Jacopo Piccagali, Project and Policy Officer at SolarPower Europe, pointed towards a list of solar associations across Europe on SolarPower Europe’s website and EuropeOn’s list of national associations of electrical contractors to help locate the right contact.

In some countries, the best way to search for an installer may be at the local, rather than national, level, particularly if the country has state or regional level energy associations. Examples include the California Solar & Storage Association in the United States, which can confirm if a local contractor is a member of its board. Other places that may be able to assist homeowners in their search include their local municipality planning authority or local distribution network operator.

And while it may not help with locating an installer, a complimentary tool available in some countries is a solar map or atlas, such as that belonging to the German Aerospace Centre, which can help you determine the potential of rooftop solar on your home.

When asked by pv magazine if homeowners should choose a large company or a smaller-scale installer to complete their installation, sources said it’s ultimately down to individual preference, with both options offering different advantages.

“Large corporations tend to offer structured service, robust warranties, and reliability, though they may come at a higher price,” said Ashraf. “Small installers, on the other hand, often provide more personalized service and lower costs but require thorough vetting to ensure reliability.”

Verifying a solar installer’s information

Key to checking an installer’s reliability is to view their available certifications and licenses by contacting the relevant authorities. Such confirmation can attest to the technical capability of an installer, as well as compliance with regulations. You have the right to ask to see details of the necessary certifications and this should be information the installer is happy to provide detail on.

It is important to know some certifications will be mandatory, while others optional. If in doubt, an industry association or the certifiers themselves should be able to give you clarity.

In many countries, such as South Africa, an electricity contractor may require a valid wireman’s license to carry out the work. “Homeowners have the right to request proof of this license and verify its authenticity,” advised Sinethemba Mnguni, Junior Technical Specialist at SAPVIA, the South African Photovoltaic Industry Association.

In some countries, it will be possible to contact the relevant government authorities, such as the Better Business Bureau in the U.S. In other cases, local authorities will also be able to check licenses. Homeowners can also verify a company is properly registered using services such as a chamber of commerce. Italia Solare’s Cecilia Bergamasco added that another way of checking companies adhere to tax regulations would be to check the financial stability of an installer online.

Sources also suggested verifying an installer’s capabilities by reviewing previous work. Héctor de Lama, Technical Director of Spain’s UNEF, said that some installers post photos and technical information of former installations on their social media pages.

Ahmad Taha, Chief Marketing Officer at Tanzania-based AG Energies, is among those suggesting references from previous customers as a good way of verifying an installer’s track record. Homeowners could also consult former clients to ask questions about how the service was performed, how long it took and if there would be any administrative hurdles to overcome.

Another way may be visiting an existing installation, and seeing how it operates first hand, which Ashraf added is an “excellent way to assess the quality and performance of an installer’s work before making a decision.”

In the next part of the series, pv magazine will cover how to contact and share information with the installer and what services should be included in their offer. In the first part, we covered the key considerations to make and red flags to avoid when going solar.