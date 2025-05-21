Schneider Electric offers partners certification, training to its microgrid platform

Schneider Electric is offering its EcoXpert partners training and certification of its EcoStruxure Microgrid Flex platform, with Sprocket Power on a path to becoming the first certified EcoXpert.

Microgrids use local energy sources to generate power for individual buildings or for a campus of buildings. Similar to virtual power plants (VPPs), microgrids can connect to the utility grid and relieve pressure through the energy they generate and store. However, microgrids can also operate autonomously from the larger power grid, using “island mode.” Microgrids can be particularly attractive to data centers because they can disconnect from the grid and operate independently during power outages.

Schneider’s EcoStruxure Microgrid Flex integrates configuration and programming, microgrid control, electrical distribution, battery storage, and services. Schneider Electric reports the program has more than 45,000 developers and system integrators, and more than 650,000 service providers and partners in the platform, with 480,000 sites deployed.

According to Schneider Electric, the company has designed, built and maintained more than 350 microgrid projects.

Sprocket Power collaborates with auto, bus, and truck dealers, fleet operators and commercial businesses to develop, build and operate microgrids to support their operations. The company said its Sprocket Power Microgrid offers grid independence, significantly lowers long-term operating costs by between 50% and 90%.

