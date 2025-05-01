Sunshine State eyes faster solar permitting

Florida legislators are considering a bill that could make it faster and easier for residents to go solar.

HB 1071 would authorize private providers to use certain automated review systems and require local building officials to approve permits within a specified timeframe.

Florida’s legislation is slightly different than other permitting-related bills introduced across the United States this legislative session. Rather than requiring municipalities to use automated permitting software such as the free SolarAPP+, the bill would instead make it state law to allow contractors to use automated permitting software.

Specifically, the bill would add solar and energy work to the list of single-trade plans within the Florida statute for inspection and review process for residential homes, adding an option for contractors to use an automated or software-based permit review system. An analysis of the bill said revising the definition would thereby clarify that solar work can be inspected by a private provider.

The bill stipulates that private providers may use automated permitting software to determine the compliance with one or more applicable codes, including, but not limited to, the National Electrical Code and the Florida Building Code. According to the bill analysis, “some Florida counties and cities are already using or are planning on using automated or software based plan review system, including Altamonte Springs, Gainesville, and Pasco County.”

However, according to the reference cited in the bill analysis, these counties are using AI-based software AutoReview.AI.

Despite only making automated solar permitting software optional, the bill mandates that local building departments must issue permits within two business days for single-family and two-family homes. The bill also authorizes single-trade inspections to be performed in person or virtually.

Permitting delays can fluctuate from place to place in the Sunshine State, according to Environment America. In Orange County, for example, Environment America said permits are typically approved in 24 hours and have a nominal electrical fee. However, in Duval County, permits can take more than 30 days with up to a $500 fee. Across the United States, 22% of projects that apply for permits are cancelled, most commonly due to permitting delays, according to the Environment Illinois Research & Education Center and the Illinois PIRG Education Fund.

A fiscal analysis of the bill said the it may have a positive economic impact by reducing construction time as a result of reducing the period to receive certain permits.

Bills to remove permitting bottlenecks have been popping up across the country, with bills underway in Illinois, Colorado, New Jersey, New York, Minnesota and Massachusetts. California adopted SolarAPP+ last year, with Maryland following suit later that year (while Maryland’s mandate for automated solar permitting does not specifically require SolarAPP+, the state incentivizes its adoption through grants).

Developed by the National Renewable Energy Laboratory, the free web-based platform SolarAPP+ expedites the approval process by providing immediate feedback on permit applications and granting instant approval when no issues are detected. This accelerated procedure allows for same-day permit issuance compared to the average week-long wait in participating AJHs. As a result, residential solar power projects pass local inspections up to thirteen days earlier than traditional projects.

Florida has one of the best residential solar markets in the country. With 4.58% of the Sunshine State’s homes having solar, Florida’s residential solar is ranked 2nd for its solar capacity and 3rd per capita, according to Solar Energy Industries Association. According to Environment America, much is this growth has been bolstered by no state sales tax on equipment purchases, 1:1 net metering, 100 percent property tax exemption for residential renewable energy property and some local grant programs, in addition to federal incentives.