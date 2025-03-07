New Jersey bills proposed to expedite rooftop solar permitting

A pair of bills introduced in New Jersey are under consideration to streamline rooftop solar permitting in the state. A-5264, sponsored by Assemblyman Robert Karabinchak (D-18) is scheduled for a vote by the Assembly Commerce, Economic Development and Agriculture Committee and an identical companion bill, S-4100, is sponsored by Senator John McKeon (D-27) in the upper house.

The bills are supported by Environment New Jersey, the New Jersey Business & Industry Association (NJBIA), and 31 other business and environmental groups. A joint letter from the organizations said that New Jersey has among the slowest solar permit timelines in the United States.

Delays in permit approvals can increase project costs and the coalition said about 22% of residential solar projects in the state are cancelled due to those delays.

“More solar installed will save New Jersey ratepayers more than $87 million by 2030 and add more than 560 clean energy jobs,” said the letter.

Permit approvals and related barriers are estimated to pose an additional $3,800 to $4,500 to average project costs, said the coalition.

The bills support the use of streamlined permitting like SolarAPP+, a tool that generates instant automated permits. Nationwide, SolarAPP+ has supported 181 communities with over 46,500 permits issued, 302,350 kilowatts approved, and 46,500 estimated hours saved in review time.

Under the new bills, the state Department of Community Affairs would be required to establish and administer the State Smart Solar Permitting Platform that would be accessible seven days a week, 24 hours a day except when down for maintenance. Local enforcement agencies would be required to submit applications for residential solar systems through the state platform or an alternative solar permitting platform that meets the legislation’s requirements.

“Instant solar permitting platforms are providing a smarter, safer and cheaper way to get solar on rooftops,” said Doug O’Malley, state director of Environment New Jersey. “Unnecessary bureaucratic red tape should not serve as a barrier to homeowners who want to go solar.”