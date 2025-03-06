Oklahoma’s solar capacity grows with operation of 100 MW project

The 100 MW Kiowa County Solar Project in Southwest Oklahoma is operational.

Savion told pv magazine USA that the project, which sits on 1,235 acres, incorporates more than 189,000 Canadian Solar bifacial solar panels on Nextracker trackers with Sungrow SG3600UD-MV inverters. The project will interconnect into an AEP substation and connect to the Southwest Power Pool.

Savion signed a long-term power purchase agreement with a Fortune 100 technology company to offtake the project’s full 100 MW of solar energy.

The project’s 100 MW adds significant capacity relative to the 376 MW already installed in Oklahoma, which, according to the Solar Energy Industries Association, ranks 40th in the country for solar capacity.

Construction for the project began in August 2023 and concluded in December 2024.

Savion, a Shell Group portfolio company, developed, constructed, and owns the project, a first for the company in Oklahoma. SOLV Energy managed the project’s engineering, procurement and construction. Shell Renewable Asset Management International is overseeing asset management of the project site.

To date, Savion owns 391 MW of operating solar energy assets in the United States. Shell, which acquired Savion in late 2021, announced last week it is selling roughly 25% of its U.S. solar assets via Savion.