Oklahoma’s solar capacity grows with operation of 100 MW project

The 100 MW Kiowa County Solar Project in Southwest Oklahoma is operational.
Savion told pv magazine USA that the project, which sits on 1,235 acres, incorporates more than 189,000 Canadian Solar bifacial solar panels on Nextracker trackers with Sungrow SG3600UD-MV inverters. The project will interconnect into an AEP substation and connect to the Southwest Power Pool.
Savion signed a long-term power purchase agreement with a Fortune 100 technology company to offtake the project’s full 100 MW of solar energy.
The project’s 100 MW adds significant capacity relative to the 376 MW already installed in Oklahoma, which, according to the Solar Energy Industries Association, ranks 40th in the country for solar capacity.
Construction for the project began in August 2023 and concluded in December 2024.
Savion, a Shell Group portfolio company, developed, constructed, and owns the project, a first for the company in Oklahoma. SOLV Energy managed the project’s engineering, procurement and construction. Shell Renewable Asset Management International is overseeing asset management of the project site.
To date, Savion owns 391 MW of operating solar energy assets in the United States. Shell, which acquired Savion in late 2021, announced last week it is selling roughly 25% of its U.S. solar assets via Savion.
This content is protected by copyright and may not be reused. If you want to cooperate with us and would like to reuse some of our content, please contact: editors@pv-magazine.com.
By submitting this form you agree to pv magazine using your data for the purposes of publishing your comment.
Your personal data will only be disclosed or otherwise transmitted to third parties for the purposes of spam filtering or if this is necessary for technical maintenance of the website. Any other transfer to third parties will not take place unless this is justified on the basis of applicable data protection regulations or if pv magazine is legally obliged to do so.
You may revoke this consent at any time with effect for the future, in which case your personal data will be deleted immediately. Otherwise, your data will be deleted if pv magazine has processed your request or the purpose of data storage is fulfilled.
Further information on data privacy can be found in our Data Protection Policy.