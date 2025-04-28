RFP Alert: Michigan Solar for All seeks low-income residential and community solar

The state of Michigan’s Office of Climate and Energy announced it is reviewing project proposals for a grant funding pilot program via the Michigan Solar For All program.
The state is distributing competitive grant funds to solar projects via its $156 million program that was created by the $7 billion federal Solar For All program administered by the EPA.
Michigan’s first round of Solar for All supported project is called the Solar for Savings initiative, which set aside about $8.9 million for supporting projects that help residents reduce their electricity bills.
The funding includes:
- Residential-serving community solar: $6,500,000
- Residential rooftop solar: $1,000,000 (paid to two or more recipients)
- Enabling upgrades: $1,000,000 (paid to two or more recipients)
- Associated storage solutions: $375,000
To qualify for grant funding, the project must deliver at least 20% electric bill savings to eligible low-income households. Eligible “residential-serving community solar” projects are capped at 5 MW nameplate capacity.
The projects must also provide a certain percentage of benefits (like financial savings and renewable energy credits) to low-income customers. Find more details on project eligibility on the Request for Proposals (RFP) form.
Eligible applicants are property owners in Michigan or non-profit entities such as tribes, state and local governments, non-profit organizations, municipal and cooperative utilities, and educational institutions, such as K-12 schools, college and universities.
The RFP said grant proposals that aggregate single-family residential rooftop solar projects are preferred.
The state goals of the Solar for Savings pilot program include:
- Help reduce energy burdens experienced by low-income households
- Increase access to wealth building opportunities and solar ownership
- Install new renewable energy generation and energy storage
- Seek partnerships and additional funding sources to expand the program’s impact and reach
- Reduce potential risks to program investment performance
- Support high-quality, high-wage careers
- Develop flexible community assistance and educational opportunities to support Michigan communities
The first round of project proposal responses is due on Friday, May 30, 2025. Applications can be submitted on the Michigan.gov website.
