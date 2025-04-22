Solar industry launches platform for grassroots advocacy

The Solar Energy Industries Association (SEIA) announced the launch of Solar Powers America, a platform supporting solar policy advocacy.

The new platform provides information on how to contact legislators and voice support for pro-solar policies.

Solar Powers America is launching during a time when Congress is negotiating the federal budget resolution. Long-term clean energy tax credits are potentially on the chopping block, leading SEIA to launch the advocacy platform to enable community members to voice support for retaining the credits.

According to the U.S. Treasury and Rhodium Group, over $380 billion in private investments have been announced since tax credits were established with the Inflation Reduction Act (IRA) of 2022. These investments include $114 billion for solar, $77 billion for battery manufacturing and $66 billion for energy storage.

However, $7.9 billion in investments and 16 new large-scale factories have been cancelled, closed or downsized in the first three months of 2025 due to uncertainty about the future of IRA tax credits. The cancelled projects were expected to create 7,800 jobs.

Roughly 80% of the private investment announcements spurred by the IRA have occurred in Republican districts. The Department of Treasury said IRA investments are expected to support 1.5 million jobs over the next decade, based on analysis by the Labor Energy Partnership.

“Cutting federal clean energy tax credits would increase household electric bills the very next day,” said Abigail Ross Hopper, president and chief executive officer, SEIA. “Now is the time for Americans to make their voices heard as Congress gears up to negotiate a budget package that could increase energy costs and stall America’s fastest-growing energy technologies. Solar Powers America will help them to do just that.”

A report from Energy Innovation said repealing federal energy incentives could increase household energy costs by $32 billion over the next ten years. A report from NERA Economic Consulting said a repeal of tax credits would lead to an average 7% higher electricity bill for residential customers and 10% higher bills for small businesses.

The Solar Powers America website lists several policy issues it covers, including:

Supporting American energy dominance

Eliminating dependence on China

Protecting private property rights

Bringing more jobs to America’s heartland

Increasing American manufacturing

Meeting the demand challenges of datacenters

Cutting red tape in the energy sector

Reforming regulations and providing certainty

Keeping taxes low

Supporting energy choice and energy freedom

According to SEIA and Solar Powers America, the U.S. solar industry has deployed enough power to supply electricity to 40 million homes, supports over 280,000 jobs and is an industry valued at $70 billion. Learn more on how to take action here.