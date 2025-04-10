Bill pushes for more clean energy on public land

A bill to promote the development of renewable energy projects while protecting and conserving public lands has been reintroduced by Rep. Mike Levin (D-CA).

HR 2301 would establish priority areas and designate land eligible for renewable energy projects. The bill would also direct 40% of the revenue collected from renewable energy projects on public lands into a new conservation fund for the benefit of fish and wildlife habitat as well as improved recreational access to public lands.

The Bureau of Land Management (BLM) surpassed its goal of permitting 25 GW of clean energy projects on public lands, with 36 GW of approved projects at the end of 2024. The bill would push this goal further, driving the national goal for renewable energy production on federal land up to 60 GW by 2030.

(See also: U.S. Bureau of Land Management advances over 6 GW of solar projects)

“Ultimately,” Rep. Levin said, “this bill will make it easier and faster to build clean energy projects by creating a smoother and more efficient permitting process while providing confidence to developers and ensuring the impacts to wildlife, habitat, and cultural resources are avoided or minimized.”

This legislation is endorsed by American Clean Power Association, Natural Resources Defense Council, Solar Energy Industries Association, Trout Unlimited, EDF Renewables, Backcountry Hunters and Anglers, Theodore Roosevelt Conservation Partnership, The Wilderness Society and National Audubon Society.

“Renewable energy decisions on our shared public lands shouldn’t be made in a silo, but in coordination with communities, tribes, the renewable energy industry and the public at large,” said Justin Meuse, government relations director at The Wilderness Society. “This bill helps ensure all parties have a seat at the table when those land use decisions are made.”

The U.S. can likely achieve its goal to achieve 100% carbon-free electricity by 2035 if it uses less than 5% of the federal land suitable for renewable energy installations, according to a report from the National Renewable Energy Laboratory (NREL). Recent research from NREL also found between 861 GW and 1,042 GW of potential for floating solar generation capacity on federally controlled U.S. reservoirs.

The bill was referred to the Committee on Natural Resources and the Committee on Agriculture.