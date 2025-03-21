Solar exceeds 10% of U.S. electricity generation capacity

Solar now represents 10.53% of total available installed generating capacity in the United States, according to the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC).

Solar capacity is approaching that of its renewable energy counterpart in wind, which is now 11.77% of available capacity, and is expected to surpass it in the coming years. Hydrocarbon based power remains dominant on U.S. grids, with nearly 43% of capacity attributed to natural gas and 15% to coal. Hydropower contributes 7.6% of U.S. capacity, said FERC.

Despite natural gas dominance in existing power, solar energy leads the way for the present and future of installations. In January 2025, 2,950 MW was installed, compared to 60 MW of natural gas.

Looking ahead FERC tracks 89 GW of high-probability capacity additions from solar through January 2028, compared with 16 GW for natural gas. What’s more, FERC expects nearly 16 GW of natural gas retirements over the same period. Notably, nearly 25 GW of coal is also expected to be retired through January 2028, highlighting the shift toward emissions-free sources of power.

Solar project highlights:

Dunns Bridge Energy Storage LLC’s 435.0 MW Dunns Bridge Solar Project in Jasper County, Ind. is online.

Porter Solar LLC (TX)’s 245.8 MW Porter Solar (TX) Project in Denton County, Texas is online.

Angelo Solar LLC’s 195.4 MW Angelo Solar & Storage Project in Tom Green County, Texas is online.

Atlanta Farms Solar Project LLC’s 190.0 MW Atlanta Farms Solar Project in Pickaway County, Ohio is online. The power generated is sold to AEP Energy Partners LP under long-term contract.

Eldorado Solar Project LLC’s 150.0 MW Eldorado Solar Project in Saline County, Ill. is online.

Spanish Peaks Solar LLC’s 140.0 MW Spanish Peaks Solar Expansion Project in Las Animas County, Colo. is online. The power generated is sold to Tri State Generation & Transmission Association Inc under long-term contract.

Find the full roundup of new solar capacity additions on FERC’s Energy Infrastructure Update report.