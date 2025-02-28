NEMA releases standard for bidirectional EV charging

The National Equipment Manufacturers Association (NEMA)’s published a standard that defines the technical parameters to allow EV owners to use their vehicles as mobile energy storage units and sell excess energy back to the grid.

Electric Vehicle Supply Equipment (EVSE) Power Export Permitting Standard provides characteristics for vehicles to enable bidirectional charging, permitting power to flow between the electric-vehicle supply equipment (commonly called “charging stations” or “charging docks”) and an electric power system.

Bidirectional charging technology allows EVs to draw power from the grid (or from the owner’s solar installation) for charging, or they can send it back to the grid. Bidirectional plug-in electric vehicles offer an opportunity to support the grid, enhancing security, resilience and economic vitality.

NEMA said the standard “could put money back in electric vehicle owners’ pockets by making it easier for cars to store energy at night or when turned off and then sell power back to grids at a profit during peak hours.”

“Advancing bidirectional charging technologies will play a pivotal role in improving our nation’s grid resiliency and help electric vehicle owners use their cars for more than just getting from point A to point B,” Patrick Hughes, NEMA’s vice president of technical affairs, said in a statement.